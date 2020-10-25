Shark attack reported in Queensland

A shark attack has been reported in far north Queensland.

Paramedics and a rescue helicopter have flown to Britomart Reef, off the coast of Lucinda – north of Townsville.

The patient, believed to be a man, is in a critical condition.

Britomart Reef is a popular fishing destination and is part of the Great Barrier Reef.

It is currently Australia's deadliest year for shark attacks since 2014, with seven deaths recorded so far.

The most recent death was Andrew Sharpe, 52, who had been surfing with seven friends at Kelp Beds near Esperance in WA when he fell prey to what witnesses have described as a four-metre shark.

The search for his body was called off on October 11.

More to come.