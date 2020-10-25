Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf shows off his wheels with a touchdown-saving tackle

It looked as if the Seahawks were going to find separation in the second quarter of their “Sunday Night Football” game against the Cardinals after recovering a fumble. Then Russell Wilson was picked off at the goal line by Budda Baker, who had nothing but green grass in front of him.

Enter D.K. Metcalf.

It seemed as if Baker had a sure-fire pick-six opportunity, but Metcalf channeled his inner Don Beebe and chased down Baker to prevent the touchdown.

According to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.64 mph and traveled 114.8 yards to track down Baker, making it the second-fastest speed reached on a tackle in the NFL this season.

To make things even sweeter for Seattle, the Seahawks’ defense made a goal-line stand and forced a turnover on downs. So that play by Metcalf quite literally kept a touchdown off the board.