Scott McLaughlin crashes out of his IndyCar debut in Florida

Scott McLaughlin’s IndyCar debut has ended in disappointing fashion, with the Supercars champion crashing out midway through the race in Florida.

McLaughlin started 21st and had been running 17th in the 100-lap race around the streets of St Petersburg, when he made contact with another car on a restart after a full-course caution period.

McLaughlin, who finished five at the Bathurst 1000 just last weekend, spun after touching Marco Andretti, and then made contact with Rinus VeeKay which took him out of the race.

Despite the tough result, the 27-year-old enjoyed his debut in the United States.

“It was awesome! Far out. It was the best day of my life apart from my wedding,” he told NBC.

“It was going really well and I tried to block Marco, and I thought I was there or thereabouts but had half a rear-lock.

Scott McLaughlin (left) crashes out of his IndyCar debut in Florida. (NBC)

“The cold tyres put me off a bit. I’m really disappointed but I had a lot of fun today.”

McLaughlin’s Australian teammate, Will Power, who started from pole position, crashed out on lap 35.

The news was better for McLaughlin’s fellow New Zealander Scott Dixon, whose third place finish gave him a sixth IndyCar championship.

Penske driver Josef Newgarden won the race.

Over the weekend McLaughlin confirmed he’ll drive full-time for Penske in the IndyCar series in 2021, but will return to Bathurst as a co-driver for DJR.

That’s despite legendary team owner Roger Penske pulling the plug on his involvement with the team, with the team reverting back to Dick Johnson Racing.