Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 4.12% By .com

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 4.12% to hit a new 1-month low.

The best performers of the session on the were Anaam International Holding Group (SE:), which rose 0.80% or 3.40 points to trade at 430.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Printing & Packaging Company (SE:) added 0.26% or 0.06 points to end at 23.50 and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication (SE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.000 points to 7.211 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (SE:), which fell 10.00% or 2.48 points to trade at 22.32 at the close. Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) declined 10.00% or 7.30 points to end at 65.70 and Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company (SE:) was down 10.00% or 2.18 points to 19.62.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 199 to 2 and 1 ended unchanged.

Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 0.80% or 3.40 to 430.80. Shares in Saudi Printing & Packaging Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 0.26% or 0.06 to 23.50.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 2.19% or 0.89 to $39.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $42.07 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.60 to trade at $1904.00 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.39% to 4.4489, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 92.722.

