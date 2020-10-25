Samsung affiliates’ shares rise after death of Samsung Elec Chairman Lee By

© . FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee arrives to meet President-elect Lee Myung-bak with other businessmen in Seoul



SEOUL () – Shares in Samsung (KS:) C,amp;T and Samsung Life Insurance rose 20% and 15% respectively on Monday morning after Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday.

Lee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, died on Sunday at 78, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for his children involving stakes in affiliates such as Samsung C,amp;T and Samsung Life.

The wider market was up 0.5%.