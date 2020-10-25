Samsung affiliates’ shares rise after death of Samsung Elec Chairman Lee By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

© . FILE PHOTO: Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee arrives to meet President-elect Lee Myung-bak with other businessmen in Seoul

SEOUL () – Shares in Samsung (KS:) C,amp;T and Samsung Life Insurance rose 20% and 15% respectively on Monday morning after Samsung Electronics (OTC:) Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday.

Lee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, died on Sunday at 78, leaving potentially thorny succession issues for his children involving stakes in affiliates such as Samsung C,amp;T and Samsung Life.

The wider market was up 0.5%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR