Sam Smith, Dido, Seal and More Featured on BBC’s ‘In Concert 50’ Series

A number of live music sessions from the past five decades have been compiled by BBC for a concert series in a bid to celebrate 50 years of pop music performances.

Archival performances from stars including Sam Smith and Florence and the Machine are among 50 shows to air throughout November (20) across the BBC.

Celebrating 50 years of pop music performances, BBC Radio 2 officials have compiled an all-star line-up of live shows from the past five decades, with acts including Fleetwood Mac, Annie Lennox, Take That, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Bon Jovi, Coldplay, and more featured throughout the programming.

The live music season takes place across BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and Red Button, with all 50 performances available on BBC Sounds, plus a special 10 artist Box Set available to watch on iPlayer, from November 1st.

BBC Four broadcasts Dido on 30 October and Seal on 13 November as TV exclusives, while Radio 2 presenters are curating their own favourite tracks of all time from “In Concert 50” to play during shows across the month and in special programming on the station.

In Concert presenter, Jo Whiley, says, “As the presenter of In Concert it’s been an absolute thrill to watch some incredible performances by the hugest of music legends in the tiniest of intimate venues.”

“But there are many more that I’ve not yet seen and that is the joy of In Concert 50,” she adds. “Nowhere but the BBC has such a unique archive of music performances from some of the most important artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.”