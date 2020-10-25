Sacha Baron Cohen Doesn’t Mind Being Called a Creep by Donald Trump

WENN

The Borat actor, unbothered by POTUS’ unfavorable comments about him, thanks the President for giving him free publicity for his new movie ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’.

Sacha Baron Cohen was delighted that U.S. leader Donald Trump offered up some “free publicity for Borat” – despite labelling the actor a “creep” in the process.

The POTUS is one of the main topics of the new movie, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”, and he shared his thoughts on the flick with reporters.

In the film, Cohen’s iconic Kazakh newsman character is given the mission of delivering a gift to Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence in order to save Kazakhstan from the disgrace it faced from the first Borat movie.

He notably dresses up in a padded suit, wig, and heavy make-up to impersonate Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in February (20) and, when asked by reporters on Air Force One if he saw the footage, Trump insists, “I don’t know what happened.”

“But years ago, you know, (Cohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way,” he recalled. “That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

“To me, he’s a creep,” Trump added, according to Voice of America White House bureau chief Steve Herman. However, his comments don’t appear to have fazed the Brit, who took to Twitter to share an article about the comments and wrote, “Donald – I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!”

“I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you,” he continued. “I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

The sequel is available now on Amazon Prime Video.