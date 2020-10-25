SABIC third-quarter net profit up 47% as sales volume rises, some impairments reversed By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh

DUBAI () – Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) (SE:), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, reported a 47% rise in third-quarter earnings, beating expectations on higher sales volume and output.

SABIC reported a net profit of 1.09 billion riyals ($291 million) in the quarter that ended on September 30, up from 740 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. The result came after three straight quarters of losses, on a jump in impairment charges and drop in sales.

SABIC said the third-quarter return to profit was mainly due to higher average selling prices, higher production and sales volume, in addition to a reversal of impairment provisions in certain financial assets in the quarter of about 690 million riyal.

Analysts had expected SABIC to post a net profit of 775 million riyals, according to a mean estimate of analysts based on Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR