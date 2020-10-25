Ryquell Armstead out for the year with COVID complications

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead will reportedly miss the remainder of the NFL season due to severe medical complications from COVID-19.

Armstead, who has twice landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, hasn’t been played this season due to the coronavirus. He is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the year with multiple issues caused by COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Armstead has been hospitalized twice and suffered multiple complications connected to the virus. While there is an expectation he will return next season, this is the most alarming case of COVID-19 for the NFL this year.

Armstead first landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in August, when he missed 19 days sidelined by COVID-19 and a groin injury. While he recovered from the groin problem, Jacksonville placed him back on the list in September after renewed medical issues caused by the virus.

Armstead has reportedly experienced significant respiratory issues, one of the most alarming problems that can be caused by COVID-19, in addition to other medical complications.

The 23-year-old running back came into the season with many confident he could be the team’s starting running back. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back showed flashes of talent in 2019, and the Jaguars were excited to get him on the field this season.

There is no clear timetable for Armstead’s recovery, with his long-term health beyond football the only priority.

The NFL has seen multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks, with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders experiencing problems before Week 7. As a result of the Tennessee Titans’ outbreak, which resulted in 23 players and staff getting the virus, the organization was hit with a large fine.

Unfortunately, not every person who gets COVID-19 is so lucky. We can only hope Armstead makes a full recovery and this serves as a reminder to the entire NFL that this is a dangerous time, with the safety of all involved at risk.