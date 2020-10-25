Russell Wilson Gushes Over His ‘Queen’ Ciara in Loving Birthday Tribute

Instagram

The NFL athlete takes to social media to wish his wife a happy 35th birthday, raving, ‘You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for!’

–

Russell Wilson is showering Ciara with love on her very special day. In a celebration of the “Level Up” hitmaker’s 35th birthday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback turned to social media to gush over his “queen” wife in a loving tribute.

On Sunday, October 25, the 31-year-old shared on Instagram two snapshots of him, his wife and their children. “My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better,” he kicked off his lengthy message.

“You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet,” the NFL star continued. “You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world.”

“However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear. We love how you wrap your arms around us,” he added, before concluding his heartfelt dedication by declaring his love for the singer, “We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara.”

<br />

Hours after he posted his sweet tribute, Russell received a sweet reply from Ciara. His singer wife wrote back in the comment section, “Awe baby. All I ever want and need on my birthday is love. There’s no better joy than feeling the sweetest love you and our babies make me feel. I’m just so grateful and content on every level of life. God is SO GOOD. I love you soooooo much!!”

Russell and Ciara have been married since 2016 and share two children together, 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and 3-month-old son Win Harrison. In addition to the kids she shares with the athlete, the “Goodies” songstress also has a 6-year-old son, named Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.