Rudy Giuliani’s Hand Down His Pants

Finally, some good news in 2020: Borat is back!!
You remember Borat, right? It’s a satirical mockumentary about a reporter, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, from Kazakhstan. Well, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm just dropped on Amazon Prime Video!
In case you missed it, there’s a lot of drama surrounding the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 classic. Go ahead and grab some popcorn while I catch you up to speed.
So, the most controversial scene in the movie is definitely when 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova – who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter – interviews Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s 76-year-old lawyer.
After they wrap up the interview, Rudy and Maria go into the hotel bedroom. The attorney removes her mic, pats her waist and asks for her phone number and address. Then, he lets her take his mic off. He leans back on the bed and seemingly puts his hand down his pants.
Sacha runs into the room as Borat and interrupts them, yelling, “She’s 15! She’s too old for you!”
Now, it’s important to note that Rudy claims he was just lying on the bed and sticking his hand down his pants in order to tuck in his shirt.
But a lot of people don’t buy that the former mayor of New York City was on the bed to fix his shirt. And even if that were true, they find his behavior really weird:
Playing Borat, Sacha created a playful video to mockingly defend Rudy. He said, “What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”
During an interview with Good Morning America, Sacha said, “I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms. I just urge everyone to watch the movie — it is what it is, he did what he did — and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us.”
Last night, SNL took a stab at the lawyer, too. During a parody of the presidential debate, the camera moved to Kate McKinnon, playing Rudy. Faced away, her hand appeared to be down her pants as it moved up and down.
“No, it’s not what it looks like,” she said as she spun around. “My microphone was stuck…on my balls. Is this another Borat? You gotta tell me if it’s a Borat.“
Even the President of the United States is talking about Borat. According to Steve Herman, Voice of America’s White House Bureau Chief, Trump allegedly said, “I don’t find him funny”:
Sacha responded that he doesn’t find Trump funny, either:
What do you think about all this? Let me know in the comments below!
