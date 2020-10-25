Rosario Dawson Tapped for Hulu’s New Series ‘Dopesick’

WENN

The ‘Sin City’ actress has been confirmed to play one of the major characters, a DEA agent, in an upcoming show, joining Peter Sarsgaard and Kaitlyn Dever.

Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming series “Dopesick“.

The 40-year-old actress will be a series regular for the show and star as Bridget Meyer, a “tough DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin,” according to The Wrap.

The series, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, will be set in a distressed Virginia mining community, offering “an ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction.”

A premiere date for “Dopesick”, also set to star John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, and Jake McDorman, has yet to be set.

Rosario Dawson was last seen on the big screen last year with buddy comedy movie “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” and post-apocalyptic comedy “Zombieland: Double Tap“. This year, she lent her voice to Wonder Woman in a direct-to-video animated superhero movie “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War“. She also starred in David Oyelowo‘s directorial debut “The Water Man“.

On TV, she joined the voice actors of Netflix’s animated series “The Last Kids on Earth” since last year. She also played a lead role on USA Network’s “Briarpatch“. She’s additionally tapped for the second season of “Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian“.

The actress previously revealed her dream roles. “The two universes, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Wars.’ I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire,” she said. “And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it.”