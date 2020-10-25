Rogers offering 50 percent off AirPods when you finance an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro

Rogers is offering iPhone 12 and 12 Pro customers 50 percent off the AirPods with charging when they order both on financing from the carrier.

Available for a limited time (or while supplies last), the AirPods deal is available for those who order the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with Rogers’ device financing program with or without ‘Upfront Edge,’ which reduces the monthly cost of the phone if users return it after two years. Those who add AirPods to their order will get about a 50 percent reduction on the monthly financing costs. Coupled with the discounts Rogers is offering on the new iPhones, this is actually a solid deal.

According to the company’s website, the iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage is available for $0 down and $30.17 per month for 24 months (normally, it costs $48.50) with Upfront Edge. The financing alone is a solid deal as at $30.17 per month, over two years, you’ll pay $724.08 for the phone, considerably less than the $1,129 outright price charged by Apple. At the normal $48.50 financing option, the total comes out to $1,164 — slightly more expensive than getting the iPhone 12 direct from Apple.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it starts at $0 down and $40 per month for 24 months (typically costs $60 per month) for the 128GB version with Upfront Edge. Like with the iPhone 12, this actually isn’t a bad deal — $40 over 24 months works out to $960 total that you pay, which is cheaper than the $1,399 price Apple charges for the phone outright. Once the 12 Pro goes back up to $60 per month financing, it’ll cost $1,440 total to get from Rogers, making it more expensive to get the phone that way.

If you want a higher storage variant of either phone, prices will go up accordingly. It’s also worth noting you’ll need an eligible Rogers Infinite plan to get Upfront Edge.

When you order one of those two phones, you can add on AirPods to the Upfront Edge device financing for $4.50 per month instead of the regular $9.13 per month. That works out to a total of $108 over two years, which is $111 cheaper than the usual cost of AirPods at $219.

As a bonus, Rogers suggests users select the ‘Pro On-the-Go’ option when ordering. Pro On-the-Go is a delivery and set-up service available in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and select parts of southwestern Ontario. Pro On-the-Go is available in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton as well. Those who select the service will get a Rogers Pro to deliver the phone and AirPods, help with set-up and complete the AirPods transaction with you.

Those interested can learn more about the Rogers AirPods deal on the company’s website.

Update 10/23/2020 at 4:10pm: Clarified the Rogers pricing included in the article uses the carrier’s Upfront Edge. Further, corrected the article to note that Upfront Edge isn’t required to get the AirPods deal.

Update 10/23/2020 at 11:51am: Updated the story to reflect that Rogers Pro On-the-Go is available in other regions as well. The Rogers website lists availability for Pro On-the-Go based on which province you select in the top-right corner of the website.