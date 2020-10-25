Right to repair gains ground with proposed regulations in US and EU that would force companies to share parts, tools, and info with consumers and repair shops (Paola Rosa-Aquino/New York Times)

Paola Rosa-Aquino / New York Times:
Right to repair gains ground with proposed regulations in US and EU that would force companies to share parts, tools, and info with consumers and repair shops — Both Republicans and Democrats are pursuing laws to make it easier for people to fix cellphones, cars, even hospital ventilators.
