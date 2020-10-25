Rays to start Blake Snell in World Series Game 6

Saturday night’s back-and-forth thriller ended with an 8-7 Rays win. That knotted the World Series at two games apiece, setting the stage for a Tyler Glasnow-Clayton Kershaw showdown in Sunday night’s crucial Game 5.

Tampa Bay’s win also guaranteed the series will go at least six games. Unsurprisingly, Blake Snell is set to take the ball for the Rays in the sixth contest on Tuesday night (via Juan Toribio of MLB.com). That’ll give the southpaw five days of rest since his most recent start in Game 2, when he tossed 4.2 innings of two-run ball, striking out while allowing a pair of hits and four walks.

Snell was warming in the bullpen in the late innings Saturday night, but manager Kevin Cash decided against bringing him into the game. How the Dodgers will deploy their pitching staff in Game 6 remains to be seen, but it’s easy to envision a potential Game 7 matchup between Charlie Morton and Walker Buehler.