Rapper Silento Arrested on Multiple Traffic Charges

The 22-year-old rapper reportedly was caught driving his white BMW SUV at a high rate of speed on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County, prompting him to get arrested on multiple charges including reckless driving.

It is said the hip-hop star, whose real name is Richard “Ricky” Lamar, was pulled over by authorities around 3 A.M. on I-85 after he was caught driving his white BMW SUV at a high rate of speed. Silento was also said to fail to maintain the lane in addition to swerving around other vehicles.

According to TMZ, when he was pulled over, Silento rolled down the window to hand the cop his driver’s license before insisting that he “ain’t do nothing wrong.” When asked why he was speeding, Silento blamed his status as a celebrity. “People be following me everywhere I go,” Silento, who claimed to be just leaving a club from promoting his new track “DXB Money”, told the cops. “If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person.”

The explanation didn’t make the police leave him off the hook as Silento was later arrested on multiple charges. That included 1 count of exceeding speed limit, 1 count failure to maintain lane, 1 count of reckless driving and 1 count of improper stopping. Silento was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, but then he was released on bond on the same day around 12 P.M.

This is not the first time he faced legal trouble in the recent months. Silento was arrested twice in Orange County and Los Angeles in August. He was charged for alleged domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents. “He was booked and released on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant,” ABC News reported. It remains to be seen who was injured in the dispute.

He didn’t stop causing trouble as on the next day, Silento attempted to look for his girlfriend while walking into a stranger’s house with a hatchet in hand. After finding out that he went to the wrong house, he and his friend tried to flee. Los Angeles police officers managed to find him a block away from the residence and they took him into custody. He was later charged by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.