Queensland man charged for ‘impersonating police, detaining people, possessing weapons’

A Queensland man has been charged over allegedly impersonating police officers and detaining people, including two teenage boys, north-west of the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland Police say authorities were made aware on October 10 of a video appearing to show a man allegedly identifying himself as a dog squad member, before detaining two 15-year-olds.

Officers who searched the 36-year-old man’s home in Jones Hill found tactical clothing, weapons, holsters, military-style clothes and police patches from multiple organisations.

FILE IMAGE – A Queensland man has been charged for allegedly impersonating as a police officer. Photo: Dan Peled / Brisbane Times (Nine – Dan Peled)

Multiple endangered animals were also found at the man’s home, police say.

The man is also accused of identifying himself multiple other times as a police officer and detaining people in interactions that allegedly took place from 2017 in both Brisbane and Gympie.

He has been charged with dozens of charges including assuming the description of a police officer, deprivation of liberty, assault and unlawfully possessing a weapon.

FILE IMAGE – The man is accused of detaining multiple people while describing himself as a member of police or armed forces authorities. (Getty)

The man was denied bail by police and is expected to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Fisheries have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the endangered animals.