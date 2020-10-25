Home Technology Profile of Palantir CEO Alex Karp and the controversies around Palantir's trustworthiness;...

Profile of Palantir CEO Alex Karp and the controversies around Palantir's trustworthiness; Karp claims his progressivism offsets Thiel's relationship with Trump (Michael Steinberger/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Michael Steinberger / New York Times:

Profile of Palantir CEO Alex Karp and the controversies around Palantir’s trustworthiness; Karp claims his progressivism offsets Thiel’s relationship with Trump  —  The tech giant helps governments and law enforcement decipher vast amounts of data — to mysterious and, some say, dangerous ends.

RELATED ARTICLES

©