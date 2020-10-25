Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut wish fans Happy Dussehra

The season of festivals is on in full swing. After Navratri came to an end, today the country is celebrating Dussehra. The festival to celebrate the triumph of good over evil is here and like every year, lots of stars took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan,Sidharth Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, kajol and more extended their wishes to their fans and colleagues through social media. Check out all their posts below…

Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/s7DCCignXK

— Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 25, 2020

Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evilðÂÂÂ#HappyDussehra

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2020

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤°à¤¾à¤®ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂ

à¤¹à¤° à¤ªà¤² à¤Âà¤ªà¤Âà¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤µà¤¨ à¤¸à¥Âà¤¨à¤¹à¤°à¤¾♥ï¸Â

à¤Âà¤° à¤Âà¤ªà¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¤¹à¥Â à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¹à¤°à¤¾

à¤°à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤ª à¤Âà¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Â

à¤Âà¤ªà¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­ à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¸ à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤ªà¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤¦à¤¶à¤¹à¤°à¤¾

ðÂÂÂà¤Âà¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¤¶à¤¹à¤°à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

ðÂ¥ÂðÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂ à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤°à¤¾à¤®ðÂ¥ÂðÂÂÂ à¤°à¤µà¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ ,à¤Â à¤¨à¤¿à¤²,à¤°à¤¾à¤¶à¤¾,à¤°à¤£à¤¬à¥Âà¤°à¤µà¤°à¤Âà¤¨ à¥¤ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Ujdnbixlb6

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 25, 2020