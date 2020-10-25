Portugal Grand Prix live stream: How to watch the F1 action from the Algarve online from anywhere

The drivers head to the picture postcard Algarve region and the Portimao Circuit for round 12 of the 2020 Formula One World Championship this weekend – read on to find out how to get a Portugal Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 action from anywhere in the world.
The first F1 Grand Prix to take place in Portugal since 1996, Sunday’s race could see a significant piece of motor racing history being made.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton equalled Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 grand prix victories in last weekend’s race at the Nuerburgring and now has the opportunity to go one better.
It could also be a big week for Hamilton’s team in the Constructors’ Championship, with Mercedes needing just 40 points to clinch this year’s title.
Despite opening in 2008, the Portimao Circuit has never hosted an F1 race, but a number of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have previously participated in practice sessions on the track.
While something of an unknown quantity for the majority of the drivers set to be on Sunday’s starting grid, its flowing fast corners and dramatic elevation changes has seen it likened to both Spa and Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020 Portugal Grand Prix with our guide below.
F1 Portugal Grand Prix: Where and when?
The schedule for this weekend’s racing at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve is as follows:
Saturday, August 24
- Practice 3: 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT / 9pm AEDT
- Qualifying: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 12am AEDT
Sunday, August 16
- Portugal Grand Prix 2020: 1.10pm GMT / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT / 12.10am AEDT
Watch F1 2020 Portugal Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend’s racing from the Algarve further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the Portugal Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Portugal Grand Prix. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Portugal Grand Prix online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020 Formula 1 season.
This opens up a host of options for cord cutting F1 fans, with the network available via a number of over-the-top operators.
The cheapest of these is Sling TV’s Orange package at $30 which includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing.
A more comprehensive solution for those looking to bypass cable is Hulu + Live TV which comes in at £54.99 a month and offers 65 channels including ESPN, along with access to Hulu’s impressive library of exclusive on demand content.
Qualifying action goes live on ESPN at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday.
Build-up coverage of Sunday’s race, meanwhile, begins at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT with lights out for the race itself set for 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT.
Sling TV
Sling TV’s Orange package is one of the best & easiest ways to watch the racing action live as it happens this weekend. You can sign up for a free 3-day trial right now so you can watch the race for free!
How to stream 2020 F1 Portugal GP live in the UK
Sky will also be offering their comprehensive F1 coverage with all the practice and qualifying action as well as the race itself via its Sky Sports F1 channel and the Sky Go app. Sky Q customers will also be able to watch all the coverage in glorious 4K.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there’s the option of Now TV’s Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream the 2020 F1 Portugal GP live in Canada
TSN and its French language sister channel RDS have the exclusive rights to show live F1 action in Canada.
If you’re not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month.
Coverage on either channel goes live just before the start of each session. The Portugal Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT Canadian time this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday starting at 9am ET/6am PT.
Live stream F1 2020 Portugal Grand Prix live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this season’s F1 Down Under.
If you don’t want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month – and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
Portugal GP starts at 11.10pm AEDT on Sunday, but you can also watch all of the practice and qualifying sessions through Fox and Kayo (see the timings above).
