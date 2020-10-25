Police rush to oil tanker off Isle of Wight after ‘stowaways discovered’

Police are dealing with a ‘security incident’ on an oil tanker near to the Isle of Wight, according to reports.

Officers and coastguard crews were called after a group of stowaways were reportedly attempted to hijack the Libyan-registered ship as it made its way to Southampton.

Crew members are reportedly sheltering on the ship, named the Nave Andromeda – a crude oil tanker which is currently south of the town of Bembridge.

A mayday alert was made at 9am today. Home Secretary Priti Patel is being kept up-to-date on the incident, according to Sky News.

A restriction zone of five nautical miles is now in place around the vessel, while a coastguard helicopter is also circling the ship, as seen on Flight Tracker.

The 748-foot vessel has made a number of zig-zags around the area just off the southern coast of the Isle of Wight, according to Marine Traffic.

The ship has been carrying 42,000 tonnes of crude oil and left Nigeria on October 6.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight.

‘We will provide you with further updates when we are in a position to do so.’

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs Southampton port, said they had not had any contact with the vessel and they had no further comment.

The Coastguard said: ‘We are currently assisting Hampshire Constabulary with an incident on board a vessel situated off the Isle of Wight.

‘The search and rescue helicopters from Lee on Solent and Lydd are in attendance.’

The Nave Andromeda was built in 2011 and weighs 42,338 tonnes. It was last known to be docked in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier this month.

It was scheduled to arrive at Southampton at 10.30am today.