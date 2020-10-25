Photos: President Trump holds Sunday rally in New Hampshire

President Trump made a Sunday campaign stop in Londonderry, New Hampshire, attended by thousands of supporters.

With just nine days before the 2020 election, the rally was held at the Manchester Regional Airport, the same venue where Trump held a similar rally in late August.

“We’re rounding the turn. We have the vaccines, we have everything,” Trump told the cheering crowd regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “Even without the vaccines we’re rounding the turn. It’s going to be over.”

He talked about former Vice President Joe Biden as “the shutdown candidate,” promised the crowd a middle-class tax cut, and reassured supporters of “a great new Supreme Court Justice” come Monday.

Biden released a statement slamming Trump’s visit, saying “New Hampshire families deserve better than a President who, in the middle of a deadly pandemic, is working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that provides critical protections to over 570,000 Granite Staters. And they deserve better than President Trump’s attempts to divide our nation and distract us from the fact that he has no plan to protect us.”

Judging from the photos, many attendees seemed to be wearing their masks and red hats, but there was little room for social distancing. Take a look:

