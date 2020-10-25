Origin NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler confirms extended squad

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed his 27-man squad for the November Origin series, including the surprise selection of Panthers young gun Jarome Luai.

Having already selected 20 players prior to Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Storm and Panthers, Fittler officially confirmed his extended squad once the Storm took out the premiership.

Halfback Nathan Cleary, centre Stephen Crichton, lock Isaah Yeo and five-eighth Luai were all selected from the Panthers.

Meanwhile winger Josh Addo-Carr, lock Dale Finucane and fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen were picked from the triumphant Storm.

Freddy’s Blues (Nine)

The Luai selection came as a shock to many with former NSW Origin captain Paul Gallen asking Fittler why he named the young playmaker.

“I think on his performance tonight, he’s a player of the future for New South Wales and Penrith for a long time to come,” Fittler said in Nine’s post-match show.

“I think his games over the last few weeks have been awesome.

“He’s been one of the most energetic players.

“You know what energy is like around camp – sometimes it’s about getting that balance right between certain players and certain characters.”

Jerome Luai of the Panthers celebrates with Josh Mansour (Getty)

During the second half of Sunday’s grand final, Fittler was left so excited with Papenhuyzen, who had raced away for an 80-metre solo try, that he confirmed the fullback was part of the extended squad prior to the official announcement.

“He has [earned selection],” Fittler said in commentary.

“Right there, baby!”

Papenhuyzen went on to win the Clive Churchill Medal as best player on the field.

Fittler, however, was not prepared to say whether Papenhuyzen would likely feature in his playing 17 for Origin I.

Should first-choice fullback James Tedesco overcome injury to be available for selection, the Blues coach revealed Papenhuyzen and Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson would be the contenders for the No.14 jersey.

“There’s a couple of options [for No.14], there’s Clint Gutherson who finished second on the Dally M leaderboard,” he said.

“Ryan Papenhuyzen, the way the Storm play him through the middle and fullback and different positions (is another option).”