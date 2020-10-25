NRL news, Brandon Smith’s selfless grand final plea to Cameron Smith

Storm funny-man Brandon Smith has selflessly urged Cameron Smith to play on in 2021 despite the skipper’s presence impeding his development into the club’s No.1 hooker.

The 24-year-old’s gesture came following the Storm’s 26-20 grand final win over the Penrith Panthers that saw the Victorians secure their second title in four years.

Despite months of conjecture over his future in the game, the elder Smith was at his clinical best on Sunday night, marshaling his troops around ANZ Stadium and bagging his first try ever in an NRL grand final.

The 37-year-old also became the highest-scoring player in grand final history, and despite being largely used as an impact utility under the skipper’s reign, Smith urged his namesake to go round one more time.

“To the captain, I hope he can play on, I know it’s a tough situation for me but I wouldn’t mind him carrying me to another couple of rings,” Smith told Nine’s NRL Grand Final coverage.

“I don’t think we should force him out of the game, I think he should decide whatever he wants to do.”

But that wasn’t the only moment that won over fans.

‘The Block of Cheese’ as he’s come to be affectionally known also gave one of the post-match interviews for the ages when he opened up on his grand final celebration plans he had in store for the night.

“Yeah, nah that felt pretty good. I mean, I played pretty s–t tonight but I got the ring and it’s for sale because I need to pay for all the beers I’m about to sink,” Smith told NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler.

“It feels so good. I wish I could bottle it up and drink it all off-season. I can’t wait to take this ring back home to my mum and dad. Everything they sacrificed to put me in this position I’m in right now, this is definitely for them.

“I’m just super stoked and can’t wait to get on the piss with all the boys. I’ll take anyone for my drinking partner as long as they drink a lot.

“We’ll get Christian Welch too drunk to play Origin. We’ll get Munster on the drink, he’ll probably do something stupid so ill get him on the beers for ya.

“Craig [Bellamy], he does nothing pretty much all year and Smithy does all the coaching. So, he’s just getting paid lots of money to do piss all.”