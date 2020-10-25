NRL Grand Final 2020, Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers player ratings

Melbourne Storm are the 2020 premiers after beating the Panthers 26-20 in a rollercoaster grand final.

So who were the studs and who were the duds? The Mole breaks down the match with his player ratings.

MELBOURNE STORM

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Involved in the opening try and scored one of his trademark long distance tries to break Penrith’s spirit.

Rating: 8

Ryan Papenhuyzen gives his Clive Churchill Medal speech. (Getty)

2. Suliasi Vunivalu

The best winger on the field – big strong and fast and scored a crucial intercept.

Rating: 8

3. Brenko Lee

Did his job but struggled at times containing his opposite number Crichton.

Rating: 5

4. Justin Olam

Scored the opening try and strong and solid from start to finish.

Rating: 6

5. Josh Addo-Carr

Threw the last pass for Olam’s try but relatively quiet by his high standards.

Rating: 5

Cameron Smith celebrates with Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

6. Cameron Munster

Never managed to stamp his authority on the game in the manner he has so many times this season.

Rating: 5

7. Jahrome Hughes

Ran the show well for the new premiers and his kicking game was spot on under pressure. Sin binned late.

Rating: 6

8. Jesse Bromwich

Played with his customary authority and high work rate up front.

Rating: 6

9. Cameron Smith

The maestro was in his element, dictating terms from dummy-half and scoring an opportunist try.

Rating: 7

Cameron Smith and Suliasi Vunivalu hold the NRL premiership trophy. (Getty)

10. Christian Welch

Recovered from an early HIA test to play his part in the Storm’s win, gaining the most yardage of the winning pack and topping the tackle count.

Rating: 8

11. Felise Kaufusi

Made a line break and plenty of tackles, but not as damaging as in the lead-up games.

Rating: 6

12. Kenny Bromwich

Another player who came into the game in great form but was quiet on the big night.

Rating: 5

13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

The biggest man on the field led the way up front, making plenty of post-contact metres.

Rating: 7

14. Brandon Smith

Did what he does every week – ran hard and tackled hard and made an impact off the bench.

Rating: 7

15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Didn’t get a lot of game time but did the job his coach asked of him.

Rating: 5

16. Dale Finucane

A tough, hard pro, he worked hard when thrown into the action to break his run of losing grand finals.

Rating: 5

17. Nicho Hynes

DNP

Rating: N/A

PENRITH PANTHERS

1. Dylan Edwards

Solid under the intense pressure the Storm put on him but quiet in attack.

Rating: 6

2. Josh Mansour

Scored a try, had another disallowed and made more yards than any other Panther.

Rating: 7

4. Stephen Crichton

Cost his team early by running the wrong line to deny a try but came up with his customary try late in the game.

Rating: 7

14. Tyrone May

Struggled, especially in defence where he came up with some bad reads.

Rating: 4

Tyrone May (centre) didn’t have his best game after getting the nod to start. (Getty)

5. Brian To’o

Didn’t see much clean ball but scored his team’s opening try and took the pressure off the forwards.

Rating: 6

6. Jarome Luai

One of several young Panthers to suffer from stage fright early but improved as the game went on.

Rating: 5

7. Nathan Cleary

A mixed bag – threw a crucial intercept and didn’t kick as well as usual but then led the Panthers’ late fightback.

Rating: 6

8. James Tamou

The Panthers’ skipper and most experienced forward had a quiet game, making just 68 running metres.

Rating: 5

9. Api Koroisau

Penrith needed him at his best to win the big game, and Api was well marked and down on his brilliant form throughout the season.

Rating: 6

10. James Fisher-Harris

Worked hard in a Panthers pack that was out-gunned for most of the night.

Rating: 6

11. Viliame Kikau

Led the Panthers forwards in yardage and was his team’s most dangerous player with ball in hand.

Rating: 7

Viliame Kikau is comforted by Josh Mansour. (Getty)

12. Liam Martin

Another youngster who couldn’t re-produce his regular-season form in the decider but will learn from the experience.

Rating: 5

13. Isaah Yeo

Tried hard but couldn’t find a way through the well-disciplined Storm defence.

Rating: 6

3. Brent Naden

Was dangerous when he came on in the second half – should have been there from the start.

Rating: 6

15. Kurt Capewell

Wasn’t on the field for long and couldn’t turn the tide while he was out there.

Rating: 5

16. Moses Leota

An honest performance but like many of his mates, struggled with the big occasion.

Rating: 5

17. Zane Tetevano

Barely made an impact given he had little game time.

Rating: 4

