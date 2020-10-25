NRL Grand Final 2020, Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers player ratings

Melbourne Storm are the 2020 premiers after beating the Panthers 26-20 in a rollercoaster grand final.
So who were the studs and who were the duds? The Mole breaks down the match with his player ratings.
MELBOURNE STORM
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
Involved in the opening try and scored one of his trademark long distance tries to break Penrith’s spirit.
Rating: 8
2. Suliasi Vunivalu
The best winger on the field – big strong and fast and scored a crucial intercept.
Rating: 8
3. Brenko Lee
Did his job but struggled at times containing his opposite number Crichton.
Rating: 5
4. Justin Olam
Scored the opening try and strong and solid from start to finish.
Rating: 6
5. Josh Addo-Carr
Threw the last pass for Olam’s try but relatively quiet by his high standards.
Rating: 5
6. Cameron Munster
Never managed to stamp his authority on the game in the manner he has so many times this season.
Rating: 5
7. Jahrome Hughes
Ran the show well for the new premiers and his kicking game was spot on under pressure. Sin binned late.
Rating: 6
8. Jesse Bromwich
Played with his customary authority and high work rate up front.
Rating: 6
9. Cameron Smith
The maestro was in his element, dictating terms from dummy-half and scoring an opportunist try.
Rating: 7
10. Christian Welch
Recovered from an early HIA test to play his part in the Storm’s win, gaining the most yardage of the winning pack and topping the tackle count.
Rating: 8
11. Felise Kaufusi
Made a line break and plenty of tackles, but not as damaging as in the lead-up games.
Rating: 6
12. Kenny Bromwich
Another player who came into the game in great form but was quiet on the big night.
Rating: 5
13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
The biggest man on the field led the way up front, making plenty of post-contact metres.
Rating: 7
14. Brandon Smith
Did what he does every week – ran hard and tackled hard and made an impact off the bench.
Rating: 7
15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
Didn’t get a lot of game time but did the job his coach asked of him.
Rating: 5
16. Dale Finucane
A tough, hard pro, he worked hard when thrown into the action to break his run of losing grand finals.
Rating: 5
17. Nicho Hynes
DNP
Rating: N/A
PENRITH PANTHERS
1. Dylan Edwards
Solid under the intense pressure the Storm put on him but quiet in attack.
Rating: 6
2. Josh Mansour
Scored a try, had another disallowed and made more yards than any other Panther.
Rating: 7
4. Stephen Crichton
Cost his team early by running the wrong line to deny a try but came up with his customary try late in the game.
Rating: 7
14. Tyrone May
Struggled, especially in defence where he came up with some bad reads.
Rating: 4
5. Brian To’o
Didn’t see much clean ball but scored his team’s opening try and took the pressure off the forwards.
Rating: 6
6. Jarome Luai
One of several young Panthers to suffer from stage fright early but improved as the game went on.
Rating: 5
7. Nathan Cleary
A mixed bag – threw a crucial intercept and didn’t kick as well as usual but then led the Panthers’ late fightback.
Rating: 6
8. James Tamou
The Panthers’ skipper and most experienced forward had a quiet game, making just 68 running metres.
Rating: 5
9. Api Koroisau
Penrith needed him at his best to win the big game, and Api was well marked and down on his brilliant form throughout the season.
Rating: 6
10. James Fisher-Harris
Worked hard in a Panthers pack that was out-gunned for most of the night.
Rating: 6
11. Viliame Kikau
Led the Panthers forwards in yardage and was his team’s most dangerous player with ball in hand.
Rating: 7
12. Liam Martin
Another youngster who couldn’t re-produce his regular-season form in the decider but will learn from the experience.
Rating: 5
13. Isaah Yeo
Tried hard but couldn’t find a way through the well-disciplined Storm defence.
Rating: 6
3. Brent Naden
Was dangerous when he came on in the second half – should have been there from the start.
Rating: 6
15. Kurt Capewell
Wasn’t on the field for long and couldn’t turn the tide while he was out there.
Rating: 5
16. Moses Leota
An honest performance but like many of his mates, struggled with the big occasion.
Rating: 5
17. Zane Tetevano
Barely made an impact given he had little game time.
Rating: 4