Novogratz calls PayPal’s Bitcoin news ‘the shot heard around the world on Wall Street’ By Cointelegraph

Novogratz calls PayPal’s Bitcoin news ‘the shot heard around the world on Wall Street’
Galaxy Digital CEO and multi-millionaire Mike Novogratz recently hopped on Squawk Box for an interview, detailing the importance of PayPal’s upcoming 2021 (BTC) launch.
“I think that’s, in some ways, the shot heard around the world on Wall Street,” Novogratz said in an Oct. 23 interview about PayPal’s recent news. “PayPal has 346 million accounts,” he said, adding: “They’re the 30th biggest bank in the U.S. in deposits and all of a sudden every financial institution says, ‘Wait a minute, what am I doing?'”
