North West police open culpable homicide case after crash kills 7 people, including 3-month-old baby

Vryburg police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a head-on collision resulted in seven fatalities, including a 3-month-old baby.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh said the incident happened at 13:00 on Saturday on the road between Ganyesa and Vryburg.

Myburgh said the two vehicles, an Audi Q4 and Volkswagen Polo, caught fire and three people passing by managed to pull some passengers, including the baby, from the vehicles.

Unfortunately, the flames started engulfing the vehicles, resulting in four people being burnt beyond recognition and the people who the passersby tried to rescue, also declared dead, except for the baby’s mother, Myburgh said.

“We have a total of seven people that passed away on the scene, of which three I can confirm [are] females and four, we don’t know yet.

“Then there was one female that survived. She and her three-month-old baby girl were taken to a local hospital, unfortunately, [on] arrival at the hospital, the three-month-old baby passed on. So, we only have one survivor. The lady that survived is 29-years-old,” Myburgh said.