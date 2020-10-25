NBA Dwight Howard Son w/ BBW Star Royce: I Hate You Dad, You’re A Deadbeat (Vid)

Dwight Howard’s 12 year old son, with Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is blasting his father has learned.

Yesterday the 12 year old went on Instagram Live – and put his father on BLAST. According to Braylon – Dwight is a deadbeat father who rarely speaks to him or his other siblings.

Dwight has 5 children, from 5 different babys mothers, has confirmed.

In the heart wrenching video, Braylon BEGS his father to be in his life. Then he puts the NBA champion on BLAST.

“You don’t talk to me, you don’t call me, and you don’t try to,” the teary eyed boys says about his NBA father. He continued, “You never call me, [and when we speak] you never like talking to me.. . . you’re never around.”

Then the son gets emotional. He says to his father, “As of right now, I hate you … and I’m not saying this because someone told me to. I actually hate you.”

Watch the video:

Here is a picture of Braylon, who is 12 years old.