NBA Dwight Howard Son w/ BBW Star Royce: I Hate You Dad, You’re A Deadbeat (Vid)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Dwight Howard’s 12 year old son, with Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is blasting his father has learned. 

LINK SHOWS KID MAKING VERY TOUCHING REMARKS – TRIGGER WARNING

Yesterday the 12 year old went on Instagram Live – and put his father on BLAST. According to Braylon – Dwight is a deadbeat father who rarely speaks to him or his other siblings.

Dwight has 5 children, from 5 different babys mothers, has confirmed.

