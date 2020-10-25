NASCAR lineup at Texas: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway were not set by qualifying runs or by the random draws that were held earlier in the 2020 season as NASCAR moved to reduce time spent at the track because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the starting grid for Sunday’s race at Texas, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), was the result of a formula that took into account finishing position from the previous race, team owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race. This was the eighth time a version of the formula was used to determine the starting lineup for a race without qualifying. 

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

The current formula was also used to determine pit stall selections, which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race made the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas and how it was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Texas?

Kevin Harvick will lead the field for the start of Sunday’s race at Texas. The driver of the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 car leads the Cup Series points standings heading into the Round of 8 race and is coming off a second-place finish last weekend at Kansas. He is 41 points above the cut line for the Championship 4 race next month at Phoenix.

Next to him on the front row will be Joey Logano, who held off Harvick for the win at Kansas and gained an automatic berth into the Championship 4 race. The remaining playoff drivers will line up in this order: 3. Brad Keselowski (+8); 4. Chase Elliott (-8); 5. Alex Bowman (-27); 6. Martin Truex Jr. (-31); 7. Denny Hamlin (+20); 8. Kurt Busch (-73).

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Texas:

  • 35 percent: Owner’s points position after previous race
  • 25 percent: Driver’s final race position in previous race
  • 25 percent: Owner’s finish position in previous race
  • 15 percent: Driver’s fastest lap time in previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Texas

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Texas was determined by NASCAR’s new formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas:

StartDriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
5Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
6Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
7Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
8Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
11William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
14Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
15Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
16Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
17Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
18Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
19Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
23Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
24John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
25Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
26Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
27Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
28Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
29Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
32Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
36Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
37Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
38Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
39Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
40Chad Finchum49MBM Motorsports

(P) Playoff driver.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR