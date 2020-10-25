NASCAR at Texas live updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series playoff race

NASCAR’s Round of 8 race at Texas on Sunday has produced drama well before the firing of engines, hopefully foreshadowing a wild Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Martin Truex Jr. was docked 20 points for failing a pre-race inspection and is now in serious trouble in his pursuit of a spot in the championship. There are only three positions remaining after Joey Logano’s win last weekend.

The main one-on-one battle to watch out for Sunday is between Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott, who are separated by eight points on either side of the cut-off line.

Below are the Cup Series drivers still championship eligible, ranked by points:

Pos.DriverDistance from cut-off
1Joey LoganoADV
2Kevin Harvick+41
3Denny Hamlin+20
4Brad Keselowski+8
CUT-OFFCUT-OFFCUT-OFF
5Chase Elliott-8
6Alex Bowman-27
7Martin Truex Jr.-51
8Kurt Busch-73

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas. Follow below for complete updates from the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

NASCAR at Texas live updates, highlights from 2020 playoff race

Live updates will begin at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR race start time today

The Round of 8 NASCAR playoff race at Texas on Sunday should begin at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

The race is 334 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 167. The distance of the race is 501 miles.

NASCAR at Texas starting lineup

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas:

StartDriverCar No.Team
1Kevin Harvick (P)4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
5Alex Bowman (P)88Hendrick Motorsports
6Martin Truex Jr. (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing
7Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
8Kurt Busch (P)1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
10Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
11William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
14Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
15Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
16Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
17Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
18Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
19Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
23Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
24John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
25Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
26Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
27Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
28Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
29Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
32Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
33JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
36Timmy Hill66MBM Motorsports
37Josh Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
38Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
39Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
40Chad Finchum49MBM Motorsports

(P) Playoff driver.

