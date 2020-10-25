NASCAR at Texas live updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series playoff race

NASCAR’s Round of 8 race at Texas on Sunday has produced drama well before the firing of engines, hopefully foreshadowing a wild Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Martin Truex Jr. was docked 20 points for failing a pre-race inspection and is now in serious trouble in his pursuit of a spot in the championship. There are only three positions remaining after Joey Logano’s win last weekend.

The main one-on-one battle to watch out for Sunday is between Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott, who are separated by eight points on either side of the cut-off line.

Below are the Cup Series drivers still championship eligible, ranked by points:

Pos. Driver Distance from cut-off 1 Joey Logano ADV 2 Kevin Harvick +41 3 Denny Hamlin +20 4 Brad Keselowski +8 CUT-OFF CUT-OFF CUT-OFF 5 Chase Elliott -8 6 Alex Bowman -27 7 Martin Truex Jr. -51 8 Kurt Busch -73

Sporting News is tracking live updates and highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas. Follow below for complete updates from the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

MORE: Watch Sunday’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NASCAR at Texas live updates, highlights from 2020 playoff race

Live updates will begin at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR race start time today

The Round of 8 NASCAR playoff race at Texas on Sunday should begin at about 3:30 p.m. ET.

The race is 334 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 167. The distance of the race is 501 miles.

NASCAR at Texas starting lineup

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas:

Start Driver Car No. Team 1 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske 3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske 4 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 18 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 19 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 21 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 25 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 27 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 31 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 32 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 33 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 35 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports 36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 38 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 39 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 40 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports

(P) Playoff driver.