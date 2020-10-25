Mike McCarthy unveils formula for Cowboys to win division

Mike McCarthy is trying to hold things together in his first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but fans should not be concerned about the team’s slow start. After some serious number-crunching and in-depth research, McCarthy has figured out a formula for winning the NFC East that just might work.

Prior to Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Washington, NFL Network’s Kim Jones said McCarthy shared some of his research this week that shows that once a team gets to four division wins, that team is more likely to win its division.