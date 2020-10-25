Melbourne Storm defeats Penrith to win 2020 NRL decider

Cameron Smith has been given the opportunity to go out with the perfect fairy tale ending befitting of an incredible career as he led the Storm to premiership glory in a grand final that had everything.

Melbourne claimed their fourth premiership with a 26-20 victory in what was at times a romp over Penrith in front of a crowd of 37,303 at ANZ stadium.

Fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen was named Clive Churchill Medalist, scoring a try along with one line break and four tackle busts.

THE MOLE’S NRL GRAND FINAL PLAYER RATINGS

The Storm boasted 34 games of grand final experience, compared to three for the Panthers and it showed as Melbourne held off a youthful side gunning for an all-time premiership record number of wins culminating in a grand final victory.

Hughes sent to the sin-bin in NRL Grand Final

Led by Smith, the Storm had 11 players in the side that won the title in 2017 and they played like it, squeezing the life out of the Panthers with their uncompromising defence.

They were too clinical in the first half as the Panthers made uncharacteristic errors giving the Storm endless opportunities. They didn’t need a second invitation and led 22-0 at the break, after tries to Justin Olam, Suliasi Vunivalu and Smith.

Papenhuyzen went over early in the second stanza before Penrith’s Brian To’o scored off a controversial decision from the Bunker to give them some hope and then Stephen Crichton went over not long after.

A Jerome Hughes sin-binning in the 70th minute led to a Josh Mansour try and then another Storm sin-binning in the last 30 seconds gave the Panthers a shot at winning the match against an 11-man Melbourne team in a frantic final minute but it wasn’t to be.

Smith was dominant and controlled the game beautifully as he broke the grand final scoring record in the first half with a try, two penalties and three conversions, taking his tally to 44 points.

Penrith were their own worst enemy, spoiling several attacking chances through poor ball handling, while giving away more penalties than the Storm, gifting them prime field position.

The Panthers had the first opportunity of the match but couldn’t convert after the Storm knocked on off the kick off.

Vunivalu scores ripping try off intercept

Melbourne struck first inside four minutes when the referee ruled a penalty try after Penrith centre Tyrone May kicked the ball out of Olam’s hands close to the line.

The Bunker ruled the Storm centre would have scored if not for May’s deliberate play at the ball and ordered the conversion to be taken in front of the posts.

Three minutes later Penrith spread the ball to their left edge and a second man play put Viliame Kikau in a two on one situation, feeding the ball to Mansour to score in the corner. However the Bunker ruled Stephen Crichton obstructed the Storm’s Brenko Lee, cancelling the four-pointer.

Olam awarded penalty try in NRL Grand Final

The Panthers stretched the Storm defence on numerous occasions, yet Melbourne kept repelling the minor premiers and held up Crichton in the 16th minute as Penrith torched them on either side of the ruck to no avail. Melbourne’s scrambling defence was on point.

Bellamy’s men converted a penalty for offside halfway through the first half to extend their lead to eight points and Smith was at it again minutes later when Brandon Smith was tackled late without the ball, extending Melbourne’s lead to 10-0.

Panthers score controversial try

The NRL heavyweights put their stamp on the game in the 30th minute, when Vunivalu intercepted a poor Nathan Cleary pass on the left edge, outpacing Penrith’s outside backs as they turned and chased the Fijian flyer in vain.

The Storm added more pain moments later when Smith crossed the line a minute out from halftime, pushing the score to 22-0 at the break.

It was much of the same in the second half with the Storm wasting little time asserting themselves, as Papenhuyzen got on the outside of Cleary to race 80 metres from a scrum to put the result beyond doubt.

Penrith got on the board in 53rd minute through To’o when a blunder by the bunker on an obstruction call handed the Panthers their first points to give them some hope.

The Panthers piled on the points late to win the second half 20-4 and almost snatched victory but Melbourne held on in a nerve wracking final minute.