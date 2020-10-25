Melbourne braces for announcement on easing restrictions

Melbourne will not move into the next phase of reopening despite the state only recording seven new cases today.

Premier Daniel Andrews said health authorities are still waiting on test results from possible outbreaks.

Until the results are returned, the city cannot ease restrictions.

“We have at least 1000 test results from that northern metropolitan outbreak that are in the labs,” he said.

“We will get those today, probably the balance of them tomorrow, and there will be additional testing conducted throughout the day.

“This is not anything other than a cautious pause, to wait to get that important information, to get the results of those tests just to rule out whether there are, whether there is more virus there than we think.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has delayed the easing of restrictions expected today. ()

“This is not a setback. It is simply waiting and being led by the data, being led by the science.”

The news comes as Melbourne nears four months of grueling stage four lockdown.

The federal government today called on Victoria to lift the lockdown, with Health Minister Greg Hunt saying the state had “no barrier” to taking the next steps.

A lone woman is seen crossing the usually busy Flinders Street Elizabeth Street intersection on September 25, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

“We are in a strong position, and there should be no barrier to Victoria taking those steps in line with New South Wales,” he said.

“Obviously there is more to go, but they have significantly improved to a level where, in our view, they are capable of managing small case numbers, because if we do not do that, then we see the risks to mental health.

“The only reason Victoria would not ease restrictions is if they did not have faith in their contact tracing.”

The initial date for the city to move into the next phase of reopening was November 1.

However, after a week of low transmission numbers, the government said it would push ahead early.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews is expected to announce an easing of lockdown restrictions today (Getty)

Mr Andrew announced easing restrictions for regional Victoria despite delaying the announcement for metro areas.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27, gyms and fitness studios will be able to open in regional Victoria, to a maximum of 20 people.

Religious gatherings will be permitted to host a maximum of 20 people indoors and 50 people outdoor, plus one faith leader.

Outdoor funerals will increase to 50 mourners.

Minor changes will also be introduced for community sport.

From 11.59pm tonight, greater Shepparton will also come into alignment with the rest of regional Victoria, with hospitality venues moving to up to 40 people inside after no new cases were recorded in the area.

Mr Andrews said he is hoping to make announcements for metro Melbourne this coming Tuesday.

“Victorians have given too much, done too much, sacrificed too much, to make a decision now when you have got so many results sitting in labs waiting for the results to come through,” he said.

“I know this is frustrating but it is the cautious way to go.”

Infectious diseases specialist Professor Sanjaya Senanayake told Today despite a slight rise in the number of active cases diagnosed this week, easing certain lockdown restrictions wouldn’t pose a major threat to the state’s fight against the pandemic.

“There are still 10 unlinked cases in the 14 day period, which is higher than usual,” he told Today.

“However, if there aren’t many new unlinked cases today, I would hope that the Premier might be ready to go to the next step and ease restrictions.”

Melbourne has endured almost four months of harsh lockdown. (Getty)

“We have seen with NSW, without major restrictions, they have managed to prevent various clusters from spreading more widely.

“I think if there aren’t a lot of unlinked cases, suggesting a much bigger outbreak in the north, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to do that.

Today’s announcement hinges on how many unlinked cases are detected and how many come from growing clusters in Melbourne. (Getty)

“There is always the option also of easing the restrictions elsewhere in Melbourne, and perhaps keeping them in that part of northern Melbourne with the outbreak at the moment,” he said.

