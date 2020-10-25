McCarthy critical of Cowboys for reaction to Dalton hit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was on the receiving end of a dirty hit on Sunday that knocked him out of the game, but his teammates didn’t exactly rush to his defense. Head coach Mike McCarthy sees that as an issue.

Dalton looked like he was briefly knocked unconscious after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic delivered a vicious head shot. Not one Cowboys player confronted Bostic over the play. McCarthy was asked about that after the game and spoke about the importance of teammates protecting one another.