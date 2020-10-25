Lily James Allegedly Broke Armie Hammer’s Marriage Before Dominic West Scandal

WENN

The ‘Cinderella’ actress reportedly flirted with her married co-star while filming ‘Rebecca’ before she was caught kissing yet another married castmate during a break of another project.

Rumor has it, Dominic West was not the only married co-star Lily James flirted with. According to The Daily Mail, the “Cinderella” actress was the reason behind Armie Hammer‘s separation with wife Elizabeth Chambers after a decade of marriage.

A source told the British tabloid that Hammer was discovered by his wife to have received passionate texts and letters from a woman who signed herself as “Adeline.” The father of two allegedly had a number saved on his phone under the same name as well.

James was referred to as “Adeline” on the movie sheet and on her trailer while she was filming a big screen adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca” with Hammer in U.K. “Adeline” also happens to be the name of a character in another du Maurier book, “Hungry Hill“, as James’ “Rebecca” character is simply called Mrs. De Winter with no first name.

James was reportedly “smitten” by Hammer from the moment she met him. “She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it. She was touching him constantly, giving him long smoldering looks,” an insider claimed. “While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the UK. This is all very typical of him.”

Chambers was “devastated” and “heartbroken” when she found the texts and letters upon Hammer’s return to Los Angeles. She’s, however, willing to give their marriage another chance. “They had 13 wonderful years together. She wasn’t about to throw away her marriage for one indiscretion,” the source claimed. “She is an amazing woman. She doesn’t deserve this. You couldn’t ask for a more stunning devoted wife and she’s a great mom to their two little ones.”

Hammer and Chambers later attended marriage concealing to work things out and planned to renew their vows. They then quarantined together in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer spent his childhood for five years, but the family getaway didn’t last long. He couldn’t take the close quarters and decided to return to L.A. after two months.

Hammer then went to Miami and accidentally sent Chambers a sexually explicit text meant for yet another woman. She had had enough and ultimately decided to publicly announce their split.

Neither Armie Hammer nor Lily James have made any comments about the rumors. The pair who played onscreen lovers recently made a joint appearance on Mark Wright‘s Heart radio show to promote their movie.

James previously called off a string of scheduled appearances after she refused to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West in a press junket. The two were caught in scandal after they were spotted kissing while on a break from filming new movie “The Pursuit of Love” in Rome.

Dominic West quickly returned to his family after his PDA with James blew up on the internet. He put a united front with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald, kissing and handing the media a piece of paper that said they were still “very much together.”