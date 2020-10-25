Lee Kun-hee, who was chairman and chief executive of Samsung Electronics from 1998 to 2008 and its chairman since 2010, has died at age 78 (Raymond Zhong/New York Times)

Home Technology Lee Kun-hee, who was chairman and chief executive of Samsung Electronics from...

By
Isaac Novak
Raymond Zhong / New York Times:

Lee Kun-hee, who was chairman and chief executive of Samsung Electronics from 1998 to 2008 and its chairman since 2010, has died at age 78  —  Mr. Lee was convicted — and pardoned — twice for white-collar crimes, in a sign of the ills in South Korea’s relationship with its business dynasties.

