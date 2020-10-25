Landon Collins done for year with Achilles injury?

Washington picked up its first win since Week 1 by crushing the Cowboys on Sunday, but that victory now has a dark cloud hanging over it. Safety Landon Collins has suffered an Achilles injury that is believed to be season-ending, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweets.

That means it’s almost certainly a torn Achilles for the Alabama product. It’s a brutal blow to a Washington defense that quietly has a lot of talent. Washington is 2-5, but thanks to the pitiful state of the NFC East, it is still very much alive in the race for first place and is currently only a half-game back of the Eagles. Collins was drafted by the Giants with the first pick of the second round back in 2015, and spent his first four seasons with Big Blue.

He then made the jump within the division as a free agent last year, signing a massive six-year, $84 million deal with Washington. A torn Achilles can obviously be tricky, and Collins should at the very least miss most of next offseason. Hopefully he’s able to make a full recovery in time for the 2021 season.

Collins, who made the Pro Bowl three straight years from 2016-18, had been an every down player for Washington this season. He had a crucial strip-sack of Andy Dalton early in the game before going down. He’ll finish the season with 41 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.