Kylie Moore Gilbert moved from Qarchak prison human rights group says

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) in Iran said the Melbourne academic has been transferred from Qarchak prison along with her personal belongings.

Dr Moore-Gilbert has been in prison for more than 700 days after being convicted of espionage – a charge Australia rejects.

This image made from a 2017 video by The Modern Middle East shows Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a University of Melbourne scholar on the Middle East. There are reports she has been moved from her Iranian prison. (The Modern Middle East via AP)

According to Human rights groups, the Qarchak Prison – located in a desert region east of Tehran – provides harsh living conditions for its inmates.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said today Australia’s ambassador to Iran had visited Dr Moore-Gilbert in Qarchak Prison a short ago.

“The reports that we have seen are ones which we are seeking further information on,” Ms Payne said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is not confirming if the reports are correct.

In a statement, it said diplomats were working to secure her release.

“The Government’s continuing efforts to secure Dr Moore-Gilbert’s release are an absolute priority. We remain focused on her health, well being and safety,” DFAT said.

“We do not accept the charges upon which Dr Moore-Gilbert was convicted, and want to see her returned to Australia as soon as possible.”

Last month it was reported Dr Moore-Gilbert was under constant surveillance inside Qarchak prison by fellow prisoners who reported her movements to authorities.

An HRANA report on the notorious prison said there is severe overcrowding and the jail has no separate rooms for inmates.

It also said prisoners sleep in large, open areas with only 600 beds for more than 2000 inmates, with hundreds left to sleep on the floor.

The notorious Qarchak prison in Iran where Australian academic Kyle Moore-Gilbert has been held since July. (Iran Human Rights Monitor). (Supplied)

Diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis are also rife in the prison, the report said.

Ms Moore-Gilbert was sentenced to 10 years’ prison in a secret trial on espionage charges rejected by Australia as baseless.