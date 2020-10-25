Kumail Nanjiani Tweets About Coronavirus

“I feel like I work really hard to keep all these doors closed in my mind, to try and keep all these scary thoughts out of my head. Most days it works. But not today.”
Believe it or not, it’s been almost eight months since most US states and many countries around the world issued stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19…and suffice it to say, this year has been a very long decade.
Also feeling the stress of lockdown is actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who has been quarantining with his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon, who is also at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Kumail laid out how he and a lot of people are feeling eight months into the pandemic.
He criticized the current administration for how they have handled the virus, but also spoke about the hopelessness he feels when things like wearing a mask are projected to be a sign of weakness.
“I feel like I work really hard to keep all these doors closed in my mind, to try and keep all these scary/sad/devastating thoughts out of my head. Focus on the positive. Donate to worthy causes. People are doing fantastic work out there. Most days it works. But not today.”
“I guess I have nothing constructive to say. Just be careful out there. I’m afraid we have a couple of bad months ahead of us. And I feel hopeless & helpless today.
Actually, please respond with worthy organizations we can donate to.
I’m gonna try & crawl back to optimism now.”
Some celebs echoed Kumail’s statement, like Sara Bareilles and Rachel Dratch.
Fans also tweeted their agreement and appreciated his honesty.
No matter how you feel about it in a political context, there’s no denying that the pandemic has made this year very, very difficult for a lot of people.
Kumail’s words are also a helpful reminder that, despite so much being out of our control, we can control our own actions like wearing a mask and social distancing, which in turn can help a lot of people not get sick.
And it’s perfectly normal to feel overwhelmed and tired at this point! While we will eventually come out on the other side of this, the current state of the world is enough to take a toll on anyone’s mental health.
So be kind and patient with yourself! A lot of people feel the way you do.
