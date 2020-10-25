Jofra Archer takes catch of the season for Rajasthan Royals

England’s Jofra Archer showed off his incredible fielding skills in the Indian Premier League with a spectacular catch.

With the Mumbai Indians 1-90 in the 11th over, Ishan Kishan slashed a wild shot straight towards the Rajasthan Royals star.

Tracking back towards the rope at third man for the catch, Archer leapt in the air and took an unbelievable grab to dismiss the batsman and deny him what looked to be a certain boundary.

“Are you kidding me? You are kidding me!” IPL commentators yelled.

The awesome catch had many on social media and in Indian media declaring Archer’s effort the “catch of the season”.

“The Rajasthan Royals superstar came up with the potential catch of the season,” India Times News reporter Siddharth Thakur wrote.

Even Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t believe his eyes.

Archer’s teammate Ben Stokes hit his first century in this season’s Indian Premier League to propel the Royals to an eight-wicket win over leader Mumbai Indians.

At Dubai, Virat Kohli’s third half century in this edition proved to be in vain as Chennai Super Kings thumped playoffs contender Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets.

Stokes regained his touch against one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL as the Englishman made an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls and Rajasthan romped to 196-2 with 10 balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya’s 21-ball 60 not out had earlier lifted Mumbai to 195-5 after stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat in the absence of injured regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

“It’s a sort of bittersweet to be honest,” Stokes said.

“Bit taken aback by why it’s taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team. To be honest the training I’ve had yesterday was the best I had throughout my time here, so I came into this with a bit of confidence.”

Rajasthan is in sixth place with 10 points and still in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Despite its heavy defeat, Mumbai retains the No. 1 spot after 11 games with 14 points on a better net run-rate than Delhi Capitals and Bangalore, who also have 14 points each.

Stokes raised his century with a pulled six off James Pattinson (2-40) before closing the game by lifting the Australian fast bowler over extra cover off the next delivery. His impressive knock included 14 fours and three sixes.

Stokes was ably supported by Sanju Samson, who made an unbeaten 54 off 31 balls. Their match-winning 152-run partnership off only 82 balls came against a bowling attack that included Jasprit Bumrah (0-38) and Trent Boult (0-40).

Pattinson had provided two early breakthroughs inside the batting powerplay but Stokes and Samson’s counter-attack proved too much for Mumbai.

Earlier, Pandya fully capitalized on a dropped chance when he was on 7 before Mumbai plundered 79 runs off the last 30 balls. The run feast came off Pandya’s bat despite Archer conceding just three in the 19th over of the innings.

Pandya smacked fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot (0-60) for four sixes in the 18th over before fast bowler Kartik Tyagi’s last five deliveries went for 6-4-4-6-4.