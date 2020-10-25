Joe Manganiello Platinum Blonde Hair

You know Joe Manganiello.
You’ve probably seen the Justice League actor in True Blood, Magic Mike, and a slew of other things.
You’ve also probably thirsted over him because, well…I think that’s self-explanatory.
Like…beard? HOT.
He really can do anything to his look and I’d drool over him — a fact recently proven by his new ‘do. That’s right. Joe has a new haircut and it’s…a lot. It makes me feel ~a certain type of way~ and fair warning, you’ll probably feel this way, too.
…I present to you, a BLONDE, MOHAWKED JOE!!!!!!!
The 43-year-old showed off his platinum blonde look while attending Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s b-day celebration this week with his wife, Sofia Vergara, along with JTF’s other Modern Family co-stars, Sarah Hyland, and Julie Bowen.
And yes, that is him holding his dog Bubbles, swaddled in his arms like a baby, which just makes this pic 10x 🔥🔥🔥 if you ask me.
Then earlier today, the long-time, die-hard Steelers fan, was featured in a football promo that provided an even BETTER view of the platinum deliciousness.
Joe is set to return as Deathstroke in the upcoming Justice League films, so maybe the change-up is for the role?
Or, maybe it’s something he just did for quarantine to mix it up!
Whatever the reason, I thank my lucky stars that I was able to witness it.
