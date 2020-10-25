Jayda Cheaves ‘Still in Shock’ After Dallas Club Shooting That Kills 3 People

Instagram/thejaydacheaves

Lil Baby’s girlfriend is thankful that she ‘made it out alive’ after gunfire broke out at Aces of Dallas club where she was hosting a party on early Sunday morning.

Jayda Cheaves found herself in danger while partying with her friends at a Dallas club this weekend. The fashion entrepreneur was one of the club patrons at Aces of Dallas when gunfire broke out inside the club in Northwest Dallas on early Sunday morning, October 25.

Police were called to the scene at 2:30 A.M. to the club after a fight ended up in shooting in the 2200 block of Manana Drive, north of West Northwest Highway. Three people had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two others died later after being taken to the hospital.

Jayda broke her silence on the shooting on Twitter later on Sunday, sending her condolences to the victims. “RIP to those who were injured last night,” so she wrote. Admitting that the incident still left her shaken, she added, “That was the absolute scariest shit ever. I am literally still in shock rn.”

In another post, the 23-year-old regretted how the eventful night turned disastrous. “I’m so glad I got to meet you guys and I hate I had to leave all my gifts. Smh I have never been more terrified in my LIFE,” she shared. “Praying for all the families and victims. This is crazy.”

However, some people criticized her for worrying about her gifts. “Uggh Jayda I actually like u, but Girl f**k them gifts! Pple lives were taken! That statement seems a lil Inconsiderate af!” said one of the naysayers.

Not letting her statement be taken out of context, Jayda later clarified while hitting back at the critics. “People took their time to draw pictures and make me things that they didn’t have to do,” she wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post. “I’m SUPER appreciative of that but more so thankful we made it out alive because people were killed. May they Rest In Peace.”

Earlier before the shooting, Jayda took to Instagram Stories to share photos of her and her girl pals dressing up before heading to the party on Saturday night. She also reposted videos of her having a blast inside the club when the shooting took place.

Jayda Cheaves was partying at the club before shooting broke out.

Three people who were fatally shot at the Dallas club have been identified as 26-year-old Darryl Wayne Nellums Jr., 27-year-old Demarion Marquis Glasco and 29-year-old Tavion Ellis Rice.

No arrests have been made and details of the alleged shooter have not been released as the investigation is still ongoing. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Nyah Peyton, one of the partygoers at Aces of Dallas, recalled the shooting, “The shots seemed like they lasted for forever. I was laying face down on the ground. People were trampling over everybody, dropping stuff.”

She said she doesn’t know what led to the gunfire. “It was the first one and then everybody looked around and they were like, pop. Right after that, it was a lot,” she described the situation. “It was really rowdy, there was a lot of people running everywhere.”

Nyah said the gunfire lasted for around “thirty seconds,” but it felt like an eternity. She detailed how she made it out of the building, “Everybody get up and go, so I got up and crawled behind a table and then they were like, ‘OK, go exit.’ So I ran across the exit. Then they said, ‘Oh they’re outside,’ so I had to run back up the stairs, and it was just a lot, but, we finally got out.”