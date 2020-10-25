James Bond Bosses Demands $600M Deal to Bring ‘No Time to Die’ to Streaming Site

Universal Pictures

Bosses at MGM Studios reportedly put a $600 million price tag on new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” as they considered a streaming deal in place of a theatrical release.

The movie, Daniel Craig‘s final outing as 007, was supposed to be released back in April 2020, but was pushed back until November right at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since been pushed back again until April, 2021 – and Variety reported producers considered scrapping the theatrical release altogether.

“The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million – a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services,” the publication claimed, with Apple TV+ and Netflix among the platforms reportedly in the mix for the possible acquisition.

A representative told Variety, “We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

“No Time to Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek.

Rumor has it, Tom Hardy and Harry Styles are among the frontrunners seriously considered to be the next 007 superspy agent when Craig finally leaves. “Don’t f**k it up,” Craig jokingly warned his successor. “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Don’t f**k it up! Leave it better than when you found it.”

The new male lead, however, won’t be named anytime soon. The new replacement will be announced only after the latest movie installment is released.