Italy reports new record of 21,273 coronavirus cases as more curbs imposed By

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test centre in Rome
MILAN () – Italy reported a new daily record of 21,273 coronavirus cases with 128 deaths, health ministry figures showed on Sunday as the government tightened restrictions further to try to bring the accelerating rise in case numbers under control.
Earlier, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that bars and restaurants would have to close by 6 p.m. and said cinemas, gyms and swimming pools would be shut as part of a package of measures to combat the pandemic which is raging across Europe.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.