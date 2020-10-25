Is Tyler Higbee playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Rams

Tyler Higbee is “questionable” because of a hand injury heading into the Rams’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears. Considering it’s the last game of the week and Higbee plays fantasy football’s thinnest position, his active/inactive status matters more than it should, and fantasy owners will undoubtedly be looking for updates before locking in their last start ’em, sit ’em decision of Week 7.

Is Tyler Higbee playing Monday night?

After missing practice on Thursday and Friday, Higbee (hand) returned for a limited session on Saturday and is expected to play Monday night against the Bears.

Aside from a three-TD game in Week 2, Higbee hasn’t done much this year. He had a season-high 56 yards in Week 6, so that’s a good sign, but a neutral matchup against the Bears coupled with his hand injury probably means he’s not worth waiting for this week. However, given the sorry state of the TE position, Higbee owners probably feel as if they have no choice but to start him, so he should be available if you need him.

If Higbee is a surprise scratch, Gerald Everett would be the obvious pivot, and he’d have a decent amount of value considering he wouldn’t have to share snaps with Higbee. Jimmy Graham would also be a TD-or-bust streamer.