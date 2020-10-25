Irish deputy PM says COVID-19 vaccinations may begin before April 2021 By

© . News conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin
DUBLIN () – The Irish government expects to be able to begin to vaccinate vulnerable people against COVID-19 in first quarter or first half of 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.
“I’m increasingly optimistic, as is government, that we will see a vaccine approved in the next couple of months and that in the first half or first quarter of next year it’ll be possible to start vaccinating those most at risk,” Varadkar told RTE radio.
