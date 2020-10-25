iPhone 12 Upgrades Interfering With COVID-19 Contact-Tracing App Notifications, How to Fix

Some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users in the UK have reported that their new devices are recieving an error message in the “NHS COVID-19” contact-tracing app, rendering it unusable (via News).

‘Unfortunately, You Can’t Run This App’

Similar errors and issues have been reported in other regions contact tracing apps that also use Apple’s Exposure Notification API. The error appears to occur when apps are transferred from an older iPhone using an iCloud Backup data transfer. To rectify the issue, UK users are being encouraged to do the following:

Open Settings. Select Notifications. Tap on Exposure Notifications. Turn on the Allow Notifications option.

Users in other countries may simply have to re-launch their contact tracing app to re-enable the permission, or follow the same procedure above.

The issue seems to be caused by iOS not asking users to enable the Allow Notifications permission when transferring to a new device, and it is not clear that this needs to be done. Resultantly, the contact-tracing app cannot enable the Bluetooth-based technology it requires to function correctly.

While simply deleting and reinstalling the app seems to resolve the issue, this is not recommended. A fresh install prompts the exposure notification to appear again, however, this method wipes all information previously gathered by the app, including all venues that users had checked in to, so it is not advisable unless the initial fix does not work.

To verify your history of exposure notification locations, go to Settings -> Exposure Notifications -> Exposure Logging Status -> Exposure Checks.

Matters have been confused further by the fact that the ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ have not yet been included in the NHS’s list of compatible devices.

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ should in fact be capable of running England And Wales’ contact-tracing software, which uses the Apple and Google Exposure Notification API. Around 18 million Brits have installed the NHS COVID-19 app so far.