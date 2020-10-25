IPFS lead explains how malicious files are eliminated from its network By Cointelegraph

IPFS lead explains how malicious files are eliminated from its network
The InterPlanetary File System, or IPFS, helps decentralize the internet by making files available across multiple locations instead of through a single centralized point of failure. What happens if someone reports a problematic IPFS file, however? Dietrich Ayala, ecosystem lead for IPFS, explained the process:
“Let’s say there’s a URL, or an IPFS content ID as we call them — there’s an IPFS address that we have identified to be malicious or dangerous somehow,” Ayala told Cointelegraph.
