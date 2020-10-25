iPad Pro hits new low prices, iPhone SE is FREE, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro at new all-time low prices, plus iPhone SE is free, and Amazon has a new Macally accessory sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros

Amazon is offering up a number of discounts on Apple’s latest iPad Pro. Headlining is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver at $845. As a comparison, this model typically goes for $899 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low while beating our previous mention by $5. You can browse through additional 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale here.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

iPhone SE is FREE

Verizon offers Apple’s iPhone SE for FREE if you’re adding a new line and signing up for an Unlimited Plan for 24 months. That’s a match of the best offer we’ve seen and down from the usual $399 price tag. If you don’t want to lock yourself in for 24 months, Boost Mobile is currently offering a pre-paid iPhone SE for $250, which is the second-best offer we’ve seen there.

Headlining is a 4.7-inch Retina display that’s wrapped with slim bezels alongside Touch ID support across the bottom. The backside reverts to a glossy coating that pairs with a new water-resistant design for the first time on Apple’s smaller handset. Inside you’ll find a battery that supports up to 40 hours of use depending on your usage, but most will find around 14 hours. A 12MP wide-angle camera features ƒ/1.8 aperture and digital zoom up to 5x.

Amazon launches Macally accessory sale

Amazon is offering up a number of discounts on Macally accessories for Mac and PC this morning. Our top pick is the Macally Bluetooth Wireless Solar Keyboard in two colors for $50. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 or more. Today’s deal matches our Prime Day mention. Enjoy your choice of silver or space gray colors and an internal battery that’s fully recharged via internal solar panels. You can count on all of the usual Mac keys here along with up to 150 hours of runtime on a full charge.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $42. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is a 15% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention from May, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Alongside keeping your smartphone within reach and making it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, it can also refuel your handset, too. It’ll stick to a car’s dashboard to windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on the road more convenient.

UGREEN iPhone 12/Pro Case for $7

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Liquid Silicone iPhone 12/Pro Case for $7. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount and marks a new all-time low. This slim case from UGREEN protects your handset without adding too much bulk to Apple’s latest iPhones. So whether you’re looking for an affordable option to hold you over until that perfect case comes along or are waiting for a deal on Apple’s official covers, this discount is work picking up to protect an iPhone 12/Pro as they begin arriving today.

