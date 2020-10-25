IGGY AZALEA Dumps Palyboi Carti: Then Leaks Pics Of Son Against His Wishes!

Rapper Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea are officially over, has confirmed. The beautiful blonde dumped her rapper babys father. And then to pour salt on the wound, she leaked pics of their son.

According to online reports, is hearing that Iggy recently caught Playboi cheating on her with multiple strippers. And as a result, she dumped her babys father. Look what she posted online on Friday:

The two welcomed a son together into the world this past June. The 30-year-old Iggy — real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly — confirmed she had welcomed her first child in a message posted to Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She said that, while she wanted to keep her son’s life private, she “wanted to make it clear he is not a secret,” adding: “I love him beyond words.”

Playboi Carti was hoping to keep their son out of the media. But learned that Iggy was so upset, that she leaked pictures of their son last night.

